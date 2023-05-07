Benchmark Cuts Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Price Target to $210.00

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Benchmark from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on RGEN. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Repligen from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Repligen from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Repligen from $251.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Repligen from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Repligen presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $208.56.

NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $160.16 on Wednesday. Repligen has a 1-year low of $137.21 and a 1-year high of $262.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.69. The firm has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 54.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.08.

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Repligen had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $182.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Repligen’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Repligen will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RGEN. Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Repligen during the 3rd quarter valued at $306,666,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Repligen by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,070,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $858,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,078 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Repligen in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,155,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Repligen by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,079,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $182,703,000 after buying an additional 267,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Repligen by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,101,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $186,546,000 after buying an additional 243,921 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Repligen Corp. is a global life sciences company, which engages in providing bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biological drugs. It operates through the North America. Europe, and Asia Pacific Region or Other geographical segments. The company was founded by Alexander G.

