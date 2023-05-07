Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN)

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 870 ($10.87) target price on the stock.

HWDN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.00) target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 762.50 ($9.53).

Howden Joinery Group Stock Performance

Shares of HWDN stock opened at GBX 703.20 ($8.79) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,081.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.89. Howden Joinery Group has a 52 week low of GBX 472.20 ($5.90) and a 52 week high of GBX 744.80 ($9.31). The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 686.99 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 641.73.

Howden Joinery Group Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a GBX 15.90 ($0.20) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This is an increase from Howden Joinery Group’s previous dividend of $4.70. Howden Joinery Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,230.77%.

In other news, insider Andrew Livingston bought 23,536 shares of Howden Joinery Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 674 ($8.42) per share, with a total value of £158,632.64 ($198,191.70). In other news, insider Andrew Cripps bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 672 ($8.40) per share, with a total value of £30,240 ($37,781.11). Also, insider Andrew Livingston bought 23,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 674 ($8.42) per share, for a total transaction of £158,632.64 ($198,191.70). Insiders acquired a total of 28,100 shares of company stock valued at $18,931,754 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Howden Joinery Group Company Profile

Howden Joinery Group Plc, a trade kitchen supplier, provides various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, France, and Belgium. It offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, door fittings, stairs and parts, floors, skirting boards, mouldings, doors, and architrave products; and appliances, such as cooking, refrigerator, dishwasher, and laundry products, as well as coffee machines.

