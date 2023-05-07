Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.30-7.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.45. Berry Global Group also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.30-$7.80 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Berry Global Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $71.83.

Berry Global Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BERY opened at $57.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Berry Global Group has a 12 month low of $44.52 and a 12 month high of $66.21.

Berry Global Group Dividend Announcement

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Berry Global Group will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Berry Global Group’s payout ratio is 17.54%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 37,942 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total value of $2,324,706.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,883,243.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Berry Global Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter worth about $737,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter worth about $391,000. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 65,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,957,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of innovative rigid, flexible, and non-woven products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials, and Health, Hygiene and Specialties. The Consumer Packaging International segment consists of rigid products that primarily service non-North American markets.

