Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.30-7.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.45. Berry Global Group also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.30-$7.80 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on BERY. Mizuho raised their price target on Berry Global Group from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $71.83.

Shares of NYSE BERY traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.66. 784,168 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 602,366. Berry Global Group has a fifty-two week low of $44.52 and a fifty-two week high of $66.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.84.

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.11. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.54%.

In other news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 37,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total transaction of $2,324,706.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,058 shares in the company, valued at $2,883,243.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,056,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Berry Global Group by 1,301.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 423,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,591,000 after purchasing an additional 393,269 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Berry Global Group during the first quarter valued at $19,082,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,013,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,232,000 after purchasing an additional 322,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,501,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of innovative rigid, flexible, and non-woven products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials, and Health, Hygiene and Specialties. The Consumer Packaging International segment consists of rigid products that primarily service non-North American markets.

