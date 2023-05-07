Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Shares Purchased by Montanaro Asset Management Ltd

Montanaro Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 280.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 387,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285,850 shares during the quarter. Bio-Techne accounts for approximately 5.2% of Montanaro Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd owned 0.25% of Bio-Techne worth $32,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 1.0% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Bio-Techne by 4.8% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Bio-Techne by 1.1% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. grew its stake in Bio-Techne by 1.5% in the third quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bio-Techne by 2.3% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 23.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Bio-Techne Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TECH opened at $83.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.78, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1-year low of $68.00 and a 1-year high of $99.33.

Bio-Techne Announces Dividend

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $294.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.55 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 24.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TECH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Bio-Techne from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Bio-Techne from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Bio-Techne from $99.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Bio-Techne from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.45.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.