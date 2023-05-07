BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Shares Acquired by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 155.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,079 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $19,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BMRN. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 268.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.45, for a total transaction of $723,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 487,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,126,575.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.45, for a total value of $723,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 487,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,126,575.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total transaction of $825,265.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,755.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,196,515. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BMRN. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $119.00 to $112.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.65.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRN opened at $96.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a PE ratio of 254.29 and a beta of 0.38. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.73 and a 1-year high of $117.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $537.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.88 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 3.30%. Research analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

