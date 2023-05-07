Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $27.23

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. Bitcoin Private has a market cap of $1.30 million and $27.23 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000942 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.57 or 0.00123324 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00046625 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00029994 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001005 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001094 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

BTCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

