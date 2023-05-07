BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,984 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,273 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $15,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 15,606 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,059,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in BlackRock by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 332,663 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $235,735,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the period. River Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at $1,164,000. Brainard Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 934 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total transaction of $24,862,405.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,363,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.31, for a total transaction of $742,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 74,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,158,829.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total transaction of $24,862,405.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 484,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,363,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,024 shares of company stock valued at $28,562,554. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Price Performance

NYSE:BLK opened at $644.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $662.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $694.31. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $503.12 and a 52-week high of $785.65. The firm has a market cap of $96.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.27.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.22. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on BLK shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $868.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on BlackRock from $662.00 to $673.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on BlackRock from $800.00 to $779.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on BlackRock from $840.00 to $780.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $756.45.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

