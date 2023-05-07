Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the restaurant operator on Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th.

Bloomin’ Brands has increased its dividend by an average of 11.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Bloomin’ Brands has a payout ratio of 30.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Bloomin’ Brands to earn $3.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.1%.

BLMN stock opened at $24.12 on Friday. Bloomin’ Brands has a twelve month low of $15.89 and a twelve month high of $28.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.11 and its 200-day moving average is $23.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.87.

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.09. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 92.23% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BLMN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered Bloomin’ Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.55.

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 64,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total transaction of $1,793,187.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 243,594 shares in the company, valued at $6,793,836.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the first quarter worth about $260,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the first quarter worth about $252,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the first quarter worth about $242,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000.

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design, and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments. The U.S. segment operates in the USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

