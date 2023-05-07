BlueArk Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $32.38 Million (BRK)

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. One BlueArk token can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BlueArk has a total market cap of $32.38 million and approximately $276,493.53 worth of BlueArk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BlueArk has traded 0% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,919.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $116.88 or 0.00404159 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.56 or 0.00112575 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00025364 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00038054 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000470 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000824 BTC.

BlueArk Profile

BlueArk is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2021. BlueArk’s total supply is 650,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000,000 tokens. The official website for BlueArk is brk.blueark.io. BlueArk’s official Twitter account is @brkmetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BlueArk

According to CryptoCompare, “BlueArk (BRK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlueArk has a current supply of 650,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BlueArk is 0.00099619 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://brk.blueark.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlueArk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlueArk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlueArk using one of the exchanges listed above.

