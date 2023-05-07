BMO Capital Markets Lowers Kiwetinohk Energy (TSE:KEC) Price Target to C$17.00

Kiwetinohk Energy (TSE:KEC – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Separately, National Bankshares decreased their target price on Kiwetinohk Energy from C$25.00 to C$22.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.
Kiwetinohk Energy Stock Up 2.6 %
KEC opened at C$12.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.79, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Kiwetinohk Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$10.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$534.98 million and a P/E ratio of 2.81.
Kiwetinohk Energy Company Profile
Kiwetinohk Energy Corp., an energy transition company, engages in the development and production of natural gas in west-central Alberta. It also develops and operates renewable solar and wind power projects; natural gas-fired power generation plants; produces hydrogen; produces and markets oil, condensate, carbon dioxide, and natural gas liquids; and produces clean products from natural gas.
