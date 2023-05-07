BMO Capital Markets Lowers Kiwetinohk Energy (TSE:KEC) Price Target to C$17.00

Kiwetinohk Energy (TSE:KEC – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, National Bankshares decreased their target price on Kiwetinohk Energy from C$25.00 to C$22.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Kiwetinohk Energy Stock Up 2.6 %

KEC opened at C$12.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.79, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Kiwetinohk Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$10.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$534.98 million and a P/E ratio of 2.81.

Kiwetinohk Energy Company Profile

Kiwetinohk Energy ( TSE:KEC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported C$2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.16 by C$1.41. Kiwetinohk Energy had a return on equity of 38.27% and a net margin of 26.37%. The firm had revenue of C$194.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$156.10 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Kiwetinohk Energy will post 3.2279793 EPS for the current year.

Kiwetinohk Energy Corp., an energy transition company, engages in the development and production of natural gas in west-central Alberta. It also develops and operates renewable solar and wind power projects; natural gas-fired power generation plants; produces hydrogen; produces and markets oil, condensate, carbon dioxide, and natural gas liquids; and produces clean products from natural gas.

