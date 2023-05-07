BNB (BNB) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $565.57 Million

BNB (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. BNB has a total market capitalization of $50.55 billion and approximately $565.57 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BNB coin can now be purchased for $324.30 or 0.01120725 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, BNB has traded down 3.2% against the dollar.
BNB Coin Profile
BNB (BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 155,861,365 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 155,861,517.8423139. The last known price of BNB is 323.48920858 USD and is down -0.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1337 active market(s) with $481,022,540.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
BNB Coin Trading
