BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (DHF) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 9th

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Stock Performance

Shares of DHF opened at $2.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.23. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has a fifty-two week low of $2.02 and a fifty-two week high of $2.58.

Institutional Trading of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 129.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,358 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,414 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund during the second quarter valued at $42,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 46.1% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,057 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,329 shares during the period. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund during the first quarter valued at $70,000. 14.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income. The firm invests its assets in income securities of U.S. issuers rated below investment grade quality or unrated income securities that The Dreyfus Corp., serving as the fund’s investment manager and administrator.

