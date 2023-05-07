Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.62 EPS

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The construction company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.62, Briefing.com reports. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 33.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.61 earnings per share. Boise Cascade’s revenue was down 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Boise Cascade Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE BCC traded up $2.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.14. 557,622 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,010. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Boise Cascade has a twelve month low of $55.14 and a twelve month high of $85.17.

Boise Cascade Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.66%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.25.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Boise Cascade in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 340.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,782 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,385 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the first quarter worth $206,000. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

