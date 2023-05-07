BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.60-5.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.1-17.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.20 billion. BorgWarner also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.60-$5.15 EPS.

BorgWarner stock traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.61. 3,744,584 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,037,698. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.43. BorgWarner has a 12 month low of $31.14 and a 12 month high of $51.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.41.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BorgWarner will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 16.63%.

BWA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BorgWarner from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on BorgWarner from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Barclays started coverage on BorgWarner in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut BorgWarner from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BorgWarner presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $52.64.

In other news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 6,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total value of $350,443.43. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,701.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Craig Aaron sold 9,638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total value of $465,419.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,776.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 6,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total value of $350,443.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,701.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,707 shares of company stock valued at $5,027,503. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BWA. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in BorgWarner by 170.1% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 5,731.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 2,115.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,459 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,648 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in BorgWarner in the 4th quarter worth $160,000. 91.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

