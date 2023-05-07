Boxed (BOXDQ) vs. The Competition Head-To-Head Comparison

Boxed (NYSE:BOXDQ – Get Rating) is one of 35 public companies in the “Catalog & mail – order houses” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Boxed to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Boxed has a beta of 2.37, suggesting that its stock price is 137% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boxed’s competitors have a beta of 1.03, suggesting that their average stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Boxed and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Boxed $177.27 million -$69.22 million 0.00 Boxed Competitors $3.27 billion -$69.09 million -15.08

Profitability

Boxed’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Boxed. Boxed is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

This table compares Boxed and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boxed -75.33% N/A -71.75% Boxed Competitors -14.49% -30.99% -9.83%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.5% of Boxed shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.9% of shares of all “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies are owned by institutional investors. 10.0% of Boxed shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.5% of shares of all “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Boxed and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boxed 0 0 0 0 N/A Boxed Competitors 108 619 921 26 2.52

As a group, “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies have a potential upside of 70.18%. Given Boxed’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Boxed has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Boxed competitors beat Boxed on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Boxed

Boxed Inc is an e-commerce retailer and an e-commerce enabler. It operates an e-commerce retail service which provides bulk pantry consumables to businesses and household customers. Boxed Inc., formerly known as Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

