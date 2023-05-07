Boyd Group Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BFGIF) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $155.64

Boyd Group Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BFGIF – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $155.64 and traded as low as $155.54. Boyd Group Income Fund shares last traded at $155.64, with a volume of 400 shares trading hands.
Boyd Group Income Fund Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $155.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.64.
About Boyd Group Income Fund
Boyd Group Income Fund operates as an unincorporated open-ended mutual fund trust. The company, through its operating company, The Boyd Group Inc, operates non-franchised collision repair centers. Its collision repair centers offer automotive collision and glass repair/replacement, and related services.
