BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 471,348 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,282 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BP were worth $16,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BP. Cowa LLC increased its stake in BP by 10,274.3% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,070,297 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,341 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of BP in the third quarter worth about $16,192,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of BP by 359.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 619,298 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $17,681,000 after buying an additional 484,618 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of BP by 26,376.5% in the third quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 236,700 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,758,000 after buying an additional 235,806 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BP in the third quarter worth about $6,401,000. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BP stock opened at $37.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.74. BP p.l.c. has a twelve month low of $25.36 and a twelve month high of $41.38.

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $70.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.51 billion. BP had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 10.26%. Equities research analysts forecast that BP p.l.c. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.3966 dividend. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.82%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. AlphaValue raised BP to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BP from GBX 636 ($7.95) to GBX 660 ($8.25) in a report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on BP from GBX 560 ($7.00) to GBX 540 ($6.75) in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays increased their price target on BP from GBX 700 ($8.75) to GBX 1,000 ($12.49) in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on BP from GBX 550 ($6.87) to GBX 650 ($8.12) in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $371.00.

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing, and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power, and natural gas liquids.

