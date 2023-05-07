Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.40-$1.42 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.53. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Broadstone Net Lease Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE:BNL traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.33. 1,076,447 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 826,282. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 1.11. Broadstone Net Lease has a 12 month low of $14.98 and a 12 month high of $22.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.01.

Broadstone Net Lease Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.86%. This is a boost from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadstone Net Lease

In other news, Director Michael A. Coke acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.92 per share, with a total value of $179,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,648.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Michael A. Coke acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.92 per share, with a total value of $179,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,648.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Roderick Pickney sold 8,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total transaction of $150,011.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,442.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 26,432 shares of company stock worth $452,800. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the 3rd quarter valued at $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

