Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.40-$1.42 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.53. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Broadstone Net Lease Stock Up 1.6 %
NYSE:BNL traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.33. 1,076,447 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 826,282. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 1.11. Broadstone Net Lease has a 12 month low of $14.98 and a 12 month high of $22.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.01.
Broadstone Net Lease Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.86%. This is a boost from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.45%.
Insider Buying and Selling
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadstone Net Lease
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the 3rd quarter valued at $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.29% of the company’s stock.
Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile
BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Broadstone Net Lease (BNL)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/1 – 5/5
- It’s Time To Check Into Booking.Com
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
Receive News & Ratings for Broadstone Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadstone Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.