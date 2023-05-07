Brokerages Set Aviva plc (LON:AV) Target Price at GBX 516.83

Aviva plc (LON:AV – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 516.83 ($6.46).

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Aviva from GBX 564 ($7.05) to GBX 560 ($7.00) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 520 ($6.50) price target on shares of Aviva in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Aviva from GBX 540 ($6.75) to GBX 546 ($6.82) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th.

Get Aviva alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Pippa Lambert purchased 1,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 419 ($5.23) per share, with a total value of £5,455.38 ($6,815.82). In related news, insider Amanda Blanc sold 322,369 shares of Aviva stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 416 ($5.20), for a total transaction of £1,341,055.04 ($1,675,481.06). Also, insider Pippa Lambert acquired 1,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 419 ($5.23) per share, with a total value of £5,455.38 ($6,815.82). 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aviva Stock Up 1.5 %

Aviva Increases Dividend

Shares of AV stock opened at GBX 414.60 ($5.18) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,063.08, a PEG ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.02. Aviva has a one year low of GBX 341.92 ($4.27) and a one year high of GBX 593.42 ($7.41). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 423.15 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 434.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.38, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 20.70 ($0.26) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Aviva’s previous dividend of $10.30. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. Aviva’s payout ratio is currently -7,948.72%.

Aviva Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.