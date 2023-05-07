Brokerages Set C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Target Price at $11.86

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.50.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on C4 Therapeutics from $11.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered C4 Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on C4 Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised C4 Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other C4 Therapeutics news, Director Utpal Koppikar purchased 5,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.60 per share, with a total value of $31,735.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,735.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 14.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of C4 Therapeutics

C4 Therapeutics Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in C4 Therapeutics by 141.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 40,698 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 127,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 7,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CCCC opened at $3.29 on Friday. C4 Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $13.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.46 and a quick ratio of 6.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.31.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.04). C4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.39% and a negative net margin of 482.83%. The company had revenue of $2.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 million. Analysts expect that C4 Therapeutics will post -3.07 EPS for the current year.

About C4 Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

See Also

