Brokerages Set Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Target Price at $305.67

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $309.22.

A number of research firms recently commented on INSP. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $303.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho initiated coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $305.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $271.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Up 3.8 %

INSP stock opened at $277.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of -177.69 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.29. Inspire Medical Systems has a 52 week low of $142.74 and a 52 week high of $282.31.

Insider Transactions at Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $127.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.06 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 10.27% and a negative net margin of 9.35%. Inspire Medical Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.61) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $962,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,375 shares in the company, valued at $5,328,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $962,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,375 shares in the company, valued at $5,328,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO John Rondoni sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.12, for a total value of $670,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 9,091 shares in the company, valued at $2,437,478.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,119 shares of company stock worth $7,322,016. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Inspire Medical Systems

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSP. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 7,850.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Inspire Medical Systems

(Get Rating)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

