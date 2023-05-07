Brokerages Set Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) Target Price at $106.25

Shares of Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $103.75.

Several analysts have recently commented on KROS shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Keros Therapeutics from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Cowen started coverage on Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Keros Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Keros Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 6,284.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 621,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,829,000 after purchasing an additional 611,459 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 466.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 520,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,996,000 after purchasing an additional 428,696 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 44.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 990,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,374,000 after purchasing an additional 307,105 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,392,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,863,000 after purchasing an additional 183,580 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $8,705,000. 64.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keros Therapeutics Price Performance

KROS opened at $44.12 on Friday. Keros Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $24.38 and a 12 month high of $59.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.03.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by ($0.12). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.01) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Keros Therapeutics will post -4.61 EPS for the current year.

Keros Therapeutics Company Profile

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

