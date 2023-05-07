Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of BTX opened at $3.14 on Thursday. Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $10.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 4.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics stock. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc (NYSE:BTX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,446,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC owned about 4.16% of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics

Eterna Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in creating transformative regenerative medicine treatments for cancer, blood disorders, and monogenic diseases. It offers IRX-2, a human cell-derived cytokine therapy, studying the safety and efficacy of IRX-2 in patients with head and neck cancer in Phase 2B.

