Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.55-2.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.83-2.88 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.83 billion. Bruker also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.55-$2.60 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BRKR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Bruker from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Bruker from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on Bruker from $92.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Bruker from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $84.50.

Get Bruker alerts:

Bruker Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKR traded down $3.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.53. 1,318,535 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 917,932. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Bruker has a 52 week low of $48.42 and a 52 week high of $84.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.00. The company has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.15.

Bruker Announces Dividend

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $685.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.63 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 34.71% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bruker will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.52%.

Insider Transactions at Bruker

In other Bruker news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 16,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.21, for a total value of $1,301,816.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,352,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,037,864,613.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 82,795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.75, for a total value of $6,520,106.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,262,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,013,155,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 16,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.21, for a total value of $1,301,816.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,352,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,037,864,613.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 247,460 shares of company stock valued at $19,831,517. Corporate insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bruker

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRKR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bruker by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,253,314 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $723,588,000 after purchasing an additional 487,688 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bruker by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,135,940 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $716,042,000 after purchasing an additional 291,386 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Bruker by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,139,839 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $166,600,000 after purchasing an additional 61,328 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Bruker by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,336,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $85,960,000 after purchasing an additional 144,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Bruker by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,140,979 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $73,383,000 after purchasing an additional 52,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

About Bruker

(Get Rating)

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI Chemicals, Applied Markets, Life Science, In-Vitro Diagnostics, Detection (CALID), BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.