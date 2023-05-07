C4X Discovery (LON:C4XD) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $15.13

C4X Discovery Holdings plc (LON:C4XD – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 15.13 ($0.19) and traded as high as GBX 17.50 ($0.22). C4X Discovery shares last traded at GBX 17.50 ($0.22), with a volume of 3,315,253 shares trading hands.

C4X Discovery Trading Up 22.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £44.12 million, a P/E ratio of -583.33 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 15.13 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 17.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 5.34 and a quick ratio of 9.82.

C4X Discovery Company Profile

C4X Discovery Holdings plc operates as drug discovery company in the United Kingdom. The company provides Taxonomy3, a novel in silico platform technology that utilizes proprietary mathematical algorithms to perform complex multivariate analysis of genetic data; Conformetrix, a technology platform which allows 3D-shapes of free drug molecules to be measured from experimental data, giving medicinal chemists new and unprecedented insights into the behavior and physical properties of drug molecules; and 4Sight for visualizing 4D molecules in virtual reality research scientists to view, understand and interrogate the complex, multidimensional molecular shape data of drug molecules.

