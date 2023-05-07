California Public Employees Retirement System Buys Shares of 1,988,606 Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,988,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,697,000. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.63% of Ball as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Ball during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in shares of Ball during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ball alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ball from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Ball from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ball from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.56.

Ball Stock Down 1.1 %

BALL stock opened at $58.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Ball Co. has a 52-week low of $46.00 and a 52-week high of $75.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.78.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.20. Ball had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 23.92%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John A. Hayes sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $5,840,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 480,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,064,236.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ball

(Get Rating)

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.