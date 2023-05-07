California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,514,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 58,729 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in MetLife were worth $109,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife during the third quarter worth $285,000. Aquila Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC now owns 54,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 13,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 7.5% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $54.66 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.83 and a 1-year high of $77.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.48 and a 200-day moving average of $68.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $41.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.05.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.33). MetLife had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $16.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. MetLife’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.09%.

In related news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 11,345 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total value of $816,386.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,326,782.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MET has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on MetLife from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on MetLife from $79.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on MetLife from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on MetLife from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on MetLife from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

