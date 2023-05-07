California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 534,615 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,251 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $149,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 246.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 71.7% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 248.0% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 93.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $239.59 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $236.20 and a 1 year high of $356.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.06 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $254.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $274.81.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $675.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.47 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 13.91% and a negative return on equity of 7.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 99.42%.

SBAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $341.00 to $328.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $340.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of SBA Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $336.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.53.

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

