California Public Employees Retirement System Has $131.38 Million Stock Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 639,511 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 56,585 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $131,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of VeriSign in the third quarter worth $78,136,000. Parsifal Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of VeriSign in the third quarter worth $64,386,000. CCLA Investment Management bought a new position in shares of VeriSign in the third quarter worth $64,137,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 2,033.2% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 231,259 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,510,000 after purchasing an additional 220,418 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 26.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 678,134 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $150,856,000 after purchasing an additional 141,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on VRSN shares. StockNews.com cut VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on VeriSign from $243.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

VeriSign Stock Down 0.6 %

VeriSign stock opened at $219.49 on Friday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.25 and a 12-month high of $226.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $207.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.79. The stock has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a PE ratio of 33.66 and a beta of 1.01.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $364.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.32 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.19% and a net margin of 48.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at VeriSign

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.78, for a total transaction of $130,646.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,792 shares in the company, valued at $8,041,381.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.43, for a total value of $640,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 668,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,621,182.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.78, for a total transaction of $130,646.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,041,381.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,213 shares of company stock worth $8,987,591. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

