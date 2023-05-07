California Public Employees Retirement System Has $141.14 Million Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 800,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,553 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.51% of Verisk Analytics worth $141,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VRSK. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter valued at $636,000. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 195,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 9,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verisk Analytics Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $210.88 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.05 and a 12 month high of $211.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.90, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $188.63 and a 200-day moving average of $181.64.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 57.53% and a net margin of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $651.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Verisk Analytics’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 42.50%.

Insider Transactions at Verisk Analytics

In other Verisk Analytics news, CAO David J. Grover sold 4,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.65, for a total value of $796,847.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,134,379.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Verisk Analytics news, CAO David J. Grover sold 4,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.65, for a total value of $796,847.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,134,379.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 6,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,211,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,658,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,056 shares of company stock valued at $2,904,589. 1.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VRSK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $206.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $198.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.17.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc engages in the provision of data analytics services. It serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

Featured Articles

