California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,668,324 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,021 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Corteva were worth $98,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CTVA. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Corteva by 17.1% in the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 29,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 303.8% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 42,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after buying an additional 32,055 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Corteva by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Corteva by 107.6% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 104,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,970,000 after purchasing an additional 54,141 shares during the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTVA has been the subject of several research reports. OTR Global downgraded shares of Corteva to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Corteva from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Corteva from $78.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Corteva presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.31.

Corteva Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $58.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.28 and a 200-day moving average of $62.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $41.51 billion, a PE ratio of 35.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.78. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.03 and a 1-year high of $68.43.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.04%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Charles V. Magro purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.64 per share, for a total transaction of $2,425,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 126,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,646,400.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

