California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,296,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186,890 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.22% of Emerson Electric worth $124,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 201.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 71.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

EMR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.88.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

EMR stock opened at $84.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.95. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $72.40 and a twelve month high of $99.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $48.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.39.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 27.35%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.58%.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.