California Public Employees Retirement System Lowers Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 92,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,127 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Markel were worth $122,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Markel by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 22 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Markel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Markel by 1,250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 27 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Markel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Markel by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 30 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MKL shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Markel from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Markel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,516.67.

Markel Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MKL opened at $1,352.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,300.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,304.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.57 and a beta of 0.78. Markel Co. has a 1 year low of $1,064.09 and a 1 year high of $1,458.56.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $26.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $18.47 by $7.68. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Markel had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 2.58%. Research analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 81.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Morgan E. Housel bought 19 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,330.70 per share, for a total transaction of $25,283.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 330 shares in the company, valued at $439,131. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Morgan E. Housel bought 19 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,330.70 per share, with a total value of $25,283.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 330 shares in the company, valued at $439,131. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,340.66 per share, for a total transaction of $100,549.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,220.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 144 shares of company stock worth $193,829. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

Further Reading

