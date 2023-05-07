California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 4,469 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,456,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,469 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.23% of Aflac worth $104,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AFL. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Aflac in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Aflac in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Aflac in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Aflac in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Aflac by 534.9% in the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. 66.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Aflac alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 59,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.43, for a total transaction of $4,040,996.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 321,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,991,143.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 59,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.43, for a total transaction of $4,040,996.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 321,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,991,143.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $32,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,269 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,887.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,054 shares of company stock worth $6,672,094. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Trading Up 1.2 %

Aflac stock opened at $67.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $52.07 and a 12 month high of $74.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.36. The firm has a market cap of $40.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.15. Aflac had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 22.90%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AFL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Aflac from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Aflac in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Aflac in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Aflac from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.22.

Aflac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.