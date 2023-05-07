California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 53,984 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 824,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,984 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.67% of Clorox worth $115,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Clorox by 5.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,964,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,673,000 after purchasing an additional 580,982 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Clorox by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,750,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,630,000 after purchasing an additional 298,692 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Clorox by 4,186.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 303,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,982,000 after purchasing an additional 296,539 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Clorox by 38.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,051,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,216,000 after purchasing an additional 290,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Clorox by 11.1% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,161,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,492,000 after purchasing an additional 215,425 shares in the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Clorox alerts:

Clorox Stock Performance

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $169.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 292.42, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.30. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $120.50 and a 1-year high of $178.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $158.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40.

Clorox Announces Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.29. Clorox had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 114.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 813.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CLX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Clorox from $147.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $137.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clorox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.08.

About Clorox

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.