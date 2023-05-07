California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 9,896 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 522,261 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 9,896 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.23% of Norfolk Southern worth $128,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NSC. River Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth $810,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 98.7% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,028,744 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $253,511,000 after purchasing an additional 17,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NSC has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.30.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

NSC stock opened at $208.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $196.33 and a one year high of $264.22. The stock has a market cap of $47.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.02.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 41.51%.

About Norfolk Southern

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

