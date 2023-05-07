Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,300 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $15,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 596,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,540,000 after buying an additional 61,722 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 304,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,362,000 after acquiring an additional 22,478 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 281,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,014,000 after acquiring an additional 9,877 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 260,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,907,000 after acquiring an additional 8,892 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 9.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 220,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,439,000 after purchasing an additional 19,520 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VPU opened at $149.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $147.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.28. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a twelve month low of $131.72 and a twelve month high of $169.55.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

