Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $13.73 Million Holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 43.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 166,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,496 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $13,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF Trading Up 2.7 %

NYSEARCA VFH opened at $76.70 on Friday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $72.96 and a 1-year high of $90.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.28. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

