Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $16.10 Million Holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Get Rating) by 32.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,956 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,078 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.59% of VanEck Oil Services ETF worth $16,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 535.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 457.1% during the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Stock Up 2.7 %

NYSEARCA OIH opened at $261.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.99. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a twelve month low of $195.77 and a twelve month high of $336.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $283.10 and its 200 day moving average is $297.79.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

