Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $18.66 Million Position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 381,754 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $18,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,296,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,188,000 after buying an additional 527,495 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 687,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,122,000 after buying an additional 11,182 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 381,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,755,000 after buying an additional 10,623 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 311,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,218,000 after buying an additional 43,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Refined Wealth Management increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Refined Wealth Management now owns 297,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,549,000 after buying an additional 12,056 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $55.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $944.09 million, a P/E ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.01. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $26.91 and a 12-month high of $34.04.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

