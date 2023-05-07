Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,166 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $14,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TXN. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 993.8% during the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of TXN opened at $165.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.95. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $144.46 and a fifty-two week high of $186.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 5.17. The company has a market capitalization of $150.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.73%.

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $212,004.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,363,171.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TXN shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.57.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

Featured Articles

