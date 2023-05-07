Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 1,535 Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,535 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $16,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ICVT. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 4,530.3% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,803,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743,397 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1,750.0% during the third quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Price Performance

ICVT opened at $71.38 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.78 and its 200 day moving average is $71.55. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.43 and a fifty-two week high of $58.18.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

