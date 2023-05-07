Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 18,883 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 113,718 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 18,883 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $16,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Plancorp LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 2.1% during the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its position in shares of Target by 13.5% during the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 506 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. increased its position in shares of Target by 1.7% during the third quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 3,644 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its position in shares of Target by 1.7% during the third quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 3,774 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays started coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Target has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.69.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $156.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.02. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $137.16 and a 12 month high of $229.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $161.42 and its 200 day moving average is $161.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $31.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.73 billion. Target had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. Research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Target’s payout ratio is 72.24%.

Insider Activity at Target

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

