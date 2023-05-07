Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 33,435 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 663,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,435 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $19,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 330.6% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $32.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.86. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $24.81 and a 1-year high of $32.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.24.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

