Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,615 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 5,696 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $20,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Aries Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 747 shares of the software company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 881 shares of the software company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 166,196 shares of the software company’s stock worth $45,737,000 after buying an additional 12,676 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,323,561 shares of the software company’s stock worth $364,245,000 after buying an additional 482,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 7,370.9% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 85,094 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,677,000 after buying an additional 83,955 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $348.40 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.73 and a 12-month high of $451.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $361.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $347.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Erste Group Bank upgraded Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Adobe from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $388.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total transaction of $46,830.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,755.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total value of $254,647.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at $143,604,997.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total value of $46,830.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,755.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,304 shares of company stock worth $3,055,314 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.