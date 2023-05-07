Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 340,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,300 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF worth $17,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 5,319.1% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,062,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $270,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,061,000. Finally, TNF LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. TNF LLC now owns 9,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period.

Shares of IHI stock opened at $56.15 on Friday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12 month low of $46.21 and a 12 month high of $57.24. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.91.

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

