Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 669,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,454 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.63% of Camden Property Trust worth $74,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 179.1% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 110.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. 93.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CPT. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $143.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $117.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.93.

Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

Camden Property Trust Profile

Shares of CPT stock opened at $110.35 on Friday. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $97.74 and a 12 month high of $150.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.76.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.

