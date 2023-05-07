Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $7.92

Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CNNEF – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.92 and traded as high as $7.92. Canacol Energy shares last traded at $7.92, with a volume of 8,400 shares traded.

Canacol Energy Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $270.16 million, a P/E ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.83.

Canacol Energy Company Profile

Canacol Energy Ltd. engages in natural gas exploration and development activities. The firm also focuses on the commercialization of Colombian gas reserves and resource base. The company was founded by Charle A. Gamba, Luis Baena, and David Anthony Winter on July 20, 1970 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

