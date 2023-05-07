Cannon Global Investment Management LLC Invests $1.46 Million in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,455,000. Ovintiv makes up about 2.2% of Cannon Global Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Ovintiv by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ovintiv during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Stock Up 6.1 %

NYSE OVV traded up $2.00 on Friday, hitting $34.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,662,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,406,235. Ovintiv Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.26 and a 52-week high of $63.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.78.

Ovintiv Increases Dividend

Ovintiv ( NYSE:OVV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Ovintiv had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 28.85%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ovintiv Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. This is a positive change from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OVV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on Ovintiv from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $60.00 to $42.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Citigroup lowered Ovintiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Ovintiv from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ovintiv

In other news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total value of $136,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,404.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ovintiv Profile

(Get Rating)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

